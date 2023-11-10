Advisor OS LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $577.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.87 and a 12 month high of $595.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.