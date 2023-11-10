Advisor OS LLC Purchases 8,040 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
