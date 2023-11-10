Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $17,657,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $2,248,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.