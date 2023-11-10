AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $78.12 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

