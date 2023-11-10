Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Affirm updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.