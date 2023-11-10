Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

