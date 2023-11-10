AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $114.42. 49,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.