agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. agilon health has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of agilon health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 242.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in agilon health by 106.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 165,586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

