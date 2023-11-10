Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.43. The company had a trading volume of 159,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.