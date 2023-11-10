AirBoss of America Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS remained flat at C$3.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,688. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.01). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.2411261 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.