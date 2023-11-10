AirBoss of America Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BOS remained flat at C$3.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,688. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.01). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.2411261 EPS for the current year.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.
