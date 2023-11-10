Akamai Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

