Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $113.64 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

