Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $140.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $253.00.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $114.56 on Monday. Albemarle has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

