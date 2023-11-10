Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $114.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,591,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 32,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.