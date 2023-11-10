Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Alector has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alector by 349.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Alector by 199.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

