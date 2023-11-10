Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.79.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

