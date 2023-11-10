Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

ALGT opened at $57.06 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

