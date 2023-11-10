Alliance Global Partners Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.66 on Friday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 623,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 170,957 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $1,783,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.