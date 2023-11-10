AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.