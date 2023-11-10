Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.00. 3,186,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,008,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.