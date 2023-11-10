Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 4,509,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,014,705. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

