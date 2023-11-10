Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. 1,882,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

