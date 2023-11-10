Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Down 26.8%

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.71 and last traded at C$35.84. 128,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 78,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of C$205.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.6094183 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

