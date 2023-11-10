Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 527,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

