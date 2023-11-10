American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $767.91 million, a PE ratio of -655.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

