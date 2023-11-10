American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.