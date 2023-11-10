Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Releases Earnings Results

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$121.82 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.35. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.40 to C$3.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

