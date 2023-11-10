Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 156411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.45% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,957.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $78,934.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,957.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,757 shares of company stock worth $928,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

