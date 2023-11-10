AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $44,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 256,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 86.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,605 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $125.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.