Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average of $180.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.50 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

