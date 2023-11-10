Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $5.27

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

