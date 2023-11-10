Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $732.00

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $732.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 12 month low of $520.35 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

