Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $144.04

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.04.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

