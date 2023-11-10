Analysts Set Expectations for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($6.01) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

