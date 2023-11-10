Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $63.77

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.05.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PEG opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,721,538,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

