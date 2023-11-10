Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $105.57

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

