Analyzing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -15.53% -36.69% -14.79% Infineon Technologies 19.17% 22.58% 12.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $87.26 million 0.06 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.18 Infineon Technologies $14.32 billion 2.86 $2.19 billion $2.49 12.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iSun and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $1.92, indicating a potential upside of 1,136.56%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

