Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.68.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

TSE:AND opened at C$39.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The stock has a market cap of C$792.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.