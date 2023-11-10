Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
