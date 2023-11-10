Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.32.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Angi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Angi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

