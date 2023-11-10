AngloGold Ashanti Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,285 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 2,152 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,763. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.