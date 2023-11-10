ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Cut by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.27.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

