Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

