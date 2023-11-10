Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.