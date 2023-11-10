AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.75.

APPF stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.02.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

