AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $43.50

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.1 %

AppLovin stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 661.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 419,221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $5,051,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 669.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 172,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

