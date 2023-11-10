AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 481,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,841,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

