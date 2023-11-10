AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 481,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,841,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Up 5.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
