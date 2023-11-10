Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $138.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 24.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Aptiv by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.