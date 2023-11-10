Aqua Metals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aqua Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 384,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

