AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.40). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,063.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.61 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

