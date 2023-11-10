Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

